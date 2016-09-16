HawkWatch on Cadillac Mountain, Daily Sept 15 through Nov 16, 9am – 2 pm

Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park, 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, me For more information: 207-288-1310; schoodicinstitute.org

Take part in counting migratory hawks by visiting the Cadillac Mountain Hawk Watch site on Mount Desert Island. The count is ongoing on a daily basis from 9 AM to 2 PM. Join volunteer spotters and Acadia National Park interpreters at the summit of Acadia National Park to learn about the phenomenon of hawk migration. Binoculars are a must to get a better look, but sometimes you can see a Bald Eagle or Osprey at very close range. The location is located 1/4 mile down the North Ridge trail starting from the topmost parking lot. Visitors are welcome. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather. Free.

