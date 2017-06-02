Hawk Henries: Eastern Woodlands Flutes and Music

Thursday, June 15, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Native composer and flute player Hawk Henries will play a variety of different flutes and share his experiences and perspectives about life at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday June 15th at 6:30 PM. Henries says he seeks to “acknowledge and honor the Sacredness in each person and all cultures,” as well as “create a calming yet engaging and contemplative space while maintaining a note of humor.”
Henries is a member of the Chaubunagungamaug band of Nipmuck, a people indigenous to what is now Southern New England. He has been composing original music and making Eastern Woodlands flutes using hand tools for more than 25 years. He says that his music is a “reflection of thinking that we each have the capacity to make a change in the world.”
Henries has had the honor of presenting at venues such as The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Harvard Medical School Graduation, and with the London Mozart Players in the U.K.
This program is part of the library’s “Diversity Downeast” series and is supported by the Friends of the Library. It is free, and open to everyone. For more information call the library at 374-5515.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →