Haweenka: Celebrating Our Community’s Women and Girls

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Holiday Inn by the Bay, 88 Spring Street, Portland, ME For more information: 2077530061; ircofmaine.org/building-bridges-conference-and-haweenka-celebrating-our-communitys-women-and-girls.html

The Immigrant Resource Center of Maine (formerly the United Somali Women of Maine) is celebrating 15 years of providing advocacy and services to New Mainers across our great state. Through system advocacy on issues directly impacting the New Mainer community such as housing, language access, health and home healthcare services, sexual and domestic violence, education, childcare, and benefits, we have worked to address the unique needs of this population so systems and community partners to better serve them.

Story continues below advertisement.

With all of this hard work, we’d like to take a moment to celebrate! We have provided 15 years of advocacy and services. We have a new name. We are growing and thriving for a better Maine. We want your support in celebration our work and our community’s women and girls! Please join us as we look forward to serving our community and our state for many years to come!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →