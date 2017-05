Hatha Yoga is the Bees Knees. Come join in and up your strength and flexibility and improve your relaxation. Bring a mat and 2 thick towels with you. Monthly fees June/60, July/75 August/60 and Sept/45. Drop-in/20 Mondays 6-6:45PM Please call 563.1363 , Spectrum Generations, for more information.

