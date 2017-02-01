HARVEY REID & JOYCE ANDERSEN IN PHIPPSBURG CONCERT

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Phippsburg Congregational Church, 10 Church Lane, Parker Head Road, Phippsburg, MAINE For more information: 207-389-1770; phippsburgucc.org

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen will perform in concert at the Phippsburg Congregational Church on Friday, February 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Reid and Andersen each bring distinguished musical careers to a program that will feature the married couple performing together and individually.

Calling Harvey Reid “one of the true treasures of American acoustic music,” Acoustic Guitar magazine selected “Steel Drivin’ Man,” one of Reid’s thirty-two recordings, as one of the Top Ten Essential Folk Albums of All Time, putting him alongside legendary names like Woody Guthrie and Joan Baez. Guitar Player magazine put him on their “desert island” album list.

Reid has absorbed a vast repertoire of American contemporary and roots music and woven it into his own personal and distinctive style, creating songs that have been recorded by dozens of artists. His recordings showcase a mastery of many instruments and styles of acoustic music, from folk to slashing slide guitar blues to bluegrass, old-time, Celtic, ragtime, and even classical.

Reid won the 1981 National Fingerpicking Guitar competition and the 1982 International Autoharp contest and has performed over 6000 concerts in most of the fifty states and a number of countries in Europe. No less than the legendary flatpicker Doc Watson once took Reid to lunch to ask him how he played the six-string banjo. Watson even bought a box of Reid’s and Andersen’s duo CD “Kindling the Fire,” to give away as Christmas presents.

Joyce Andersen has made her way from backing vocalist gigs in folk, Celtic, rock, country and bluegrass bands that have taken her to Carnegie Hall and the Conan O’Brien Show, to her present role center stage as a singer, songwriter and instrumentalist. After five solo singer-songwriter albums and five acoustic folk collaborations with Harvey Reid, she has reinvented herself as a “fiddle troubadour” whose acclaimed solo CD “Swerve” led one reviewer to note “It will forever alter your perception of the violin.”

Her live shows and recordings showcase her versatility as a vocalist and violinist who thrives on writing and interpreting songs across many genres from rock, old-time, and Americana, to folk, pop, and swing. She recently shared the stage with legendary singer and guitarist Richard Thompson for a series of vocal and instrumental duets that brought standing ovations during his recent New England appearances.

Minnesota Public Radio says of Andersen: ”Youth and strength flow through her voice. She’s got power and conviction. . . She’s writing new songs and retelling old stories, and there’s still something mysterious in her music that sounds like comes from an ancient and pure source.”

Reid & Andersen promise concertgoers “a whirlwind tour of American music,” with slashing blues, down-home bluegrass, duet harmony, fiddle tunes, and guitar instrumentals, exploring everything from Woody Guthrie and Billie Holiday to Jimi Hendrix.

The concert will be presented in the historic 1802 Phippsburg Congregational Church.

Tickets at the door are $15 general admission and $8 for students. $12 advance tickets are now available at BrownPaperTickets.com. Refreshments will be served at intermission. Doors open at 7 p.m. More information is available at 389-1770.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →