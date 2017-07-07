Harvest at the Hut Wine Pairing Dinner

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 12 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Location: Maine Huts & Trails , Main St, Kingfield, ME 04947, Kingfield , Maine
For more information: 2072659400; mainehuts.org
Explore the best of Maine’s local cuisine at Stratton Brook Hut; a special farm-to-hut harvest event. With a talented local chef preparing farm fresh ingredients, this is a dining experience you won’t want to miss. Hike or bike to Stratton Brook Hut anytime after 11am on Saturday- dinner will be served at 6pm.
Due to being a multi-course dinner with a pre-set menu, dietary restrictions cannot be accommodated.
