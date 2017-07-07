Outdoors

Harvest at the Hut Wine Pairing Dinner

By Juli Settlemire
Posted July 07, 2017, at 1:42 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 12 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location: Maine Huts & Trails , Main St, Kingfield, ME 04947, Kingfield , Maine

For more information: 2072659400; mainehuts.org

Explore the best of Maine’s local cuisine at Stratton Brook Hut; a special farm-to-hut harvest event. With a talented local chef preparing farm fresh ingredients, this is a dining experience you won’t want to miss. Hike or bike to Stratton Brook Hut anytime after 11am on Saturday- dinner will be served at 6pm.

Due to being a multi-course dinner with a pre-set menu, dietary restrictions cannot be accommodated.

