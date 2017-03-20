Hart-to-Hart Farm hosts first community ShineOnCass Easter Egg Hunt

Sunday, April 9, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Hart-to-Hart Farm and Education Center, 16 Duck Pond Lane, Albion , Maine
ALBION, Maine — Hart-to-Hart Farm & Education Center will host its first ShineOnCass Easter Egg Hunt, free to the community, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at the farm, 16 Duck Pond Lane.
Children are asked to bring their own baskets to collect hidden eggs on the farm. The event includes special treats and prizes for children, an animal petting area, face painting, spring crafts, games and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny.
Hart-to-Hart Farm is a family-owned and operated organic dairy farm that offers a variety of educational programs for children, adults and families. Cassidy Charette, an Oakland teen who died in a hayride accident in 2014, was a long-time summer camper there. In 2015, farm owners Linda and Doug Hartpkof and the community helped build “Cassidy’s Kitchen” — an outdoor, three-season kitchen for educational programs, in honor of Cassidy.
Families are asked to bring a pet item that will be donated in Cassidy’s memory to the Waterville Area Humane Society, where she was a volunteer. The Humane society has a wish list which includes most needed items: wood pellets for cat/kitty litter, dye free at foods (such as Purina Naturals) and canned food for kittens and cats, patestyle, no fish.
ShineOnCass Egg Hunt is sponsored by Hart-to-Hart Farm, Organic Valley, Children’s Book Cellar, Ingraham Equipment and the ShineOnCass Foundation. For information, call 437-2441, email info@hart2hartfarm.org or visit www.hart2hartfarm.org.
