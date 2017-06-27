‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ to show on the Strand’s big screen

ROCKLAND, Maine — “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005) will be screened as Part 4 of the Harry Potter Film Fest at noon Sunday, July 9, at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. The Fest is co-presented by Allen Insurance & Financial, with support from Bangor Savings Bank. General admission $5.

The fourth installment to the Harry Potter series finds Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) wondering why his legendary scar — the famous result of a death curse gone wrong — is aching in pain. and perhaps even causing mysterious visions. Before he can think too much about it, however, Harry boards the train to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he will attend his fourth year of magical education.

Shortly after his return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he will attend his fourth year of magical education, Harry and friends Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson), are introduced to yet another Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher: the grizzled Mad-Eye Moody (Brendan Gleeson), a former dark wizard catcher who agreed to take on the infamous “DADA” professorship as a personal favor to Headmaster Dumbledore (Michael Gambon).

Harry’s wishes for an uneventful school year are shattered when he is unexpectedly chosen, along with fellow student Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson), as Hogwarts’ representative in the Tri-Wizard Tournament, which awards whoever completes three magical tasks the most skillfully with a thousand-galleon purse and the admiration of the international wizard community. Harry doesn’t realize that the most feared wizard in the world, Lord Voldemort, is anticipating the tournament as well.

Rated PG-13. Directed by Mike Newell. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Michael Gambon, Brendan Gleeson, Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, Robert Pattinson.

Upcoming Film Fest dates are: Part 5, “The Order of the Phoenix” Aug. 13; Part 6, “The Half Blood Prince” Sept. 10; and Part 7 double feature “The Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2” Oct. 15.

For information, visit www.rocklandstrand.com. call 594-0070 ext. 3 or email at info@rocklandstrand.com .

