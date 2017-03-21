Harrington Rec Committee Hold Monthly Dances For Community

Sunday, March 26, 2017 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Location: Harrington VFW, 1108 US Route 1A | PO Box 202, Harrington, Maine
This Saturday, March 25th 9PM TO 1AM B.Y.O.B. The Band is Driven.
Last month ,the dance floor was full of people at the Harrington VFW. Everyone started dancing. Music from the band, Recall, belted halfway across the room. A burst of energy has a rippling effect everywhere. Words turned music into song. Tables filled up with beer cans, beer bottles and a zest of coffee brandy was being mixed. People wore cowboy boots and jeans that fit just right. The outside filled up with smoke, conversation, and the sound of the band inside – a distant, sweet echo. The drums were pounding; the bass guitar had a rhythm to it – soft and persuasive. Tim Peterson of the Harrington Recreation Committee looked on.
Peterson was taking tickets for a dance put on by the Harrington Recreation Committee. He is the president. “Sometimes, we lose money. It’s good to make money,” he said. “A lot of times, we go behind.” Other things that have to be done are advertising, ensuring the VFW hall in Harrington is available, booking a band, setting a price, putting up signs, setting the hall up for the dance, cleaning the hall, and putting things back together. “We got to advertise the heck out of it. We want to have a calm crowd. Don’t want to have any fights. Anytime.”
“We have a New Year’s dance, and I yell, “Happy New Year.” Anyone that you can find to make out with. You do it like bandits. Sometimes people walk out of here and other times they crawl out of here. We got sick of doing house parties,” jokes Peterson.
“We are providing a service. Sometimes, people just get cabin fever and want to get out as there isn’t much to do. In the wintertime, people go stir crazy being cooped up all winter. I mean, we don’t force them out of their house or anything.” Peterson said the first few dances that he had taken out a house mortgage to pay the insurance for the hall. They have a 50/50 raffle at the dance. “We go around and harass people for money to buy tickets. We hope they will donate it back. I draw it off at midnight. I even bring my hat with headlights on it to see the crowd when the lights are off,” he said.
Getting members to join the recreation committee can be a problem according to Peterson. “We have not enough members,” he said. “We barely have seven members at a time. Sometimes, we can’t get them together at all at once. They have jobs. Never know how many different members over the years. I was going to get done; not one person can run it. It takes many people together.”
It’s a nice little venue,” said Larry Davis of Columbia. “A nice little hall to have a dance.You can kick up your heels up and have a rockin good time, bring your honey and dance until you can’t dance anymore. You can lay back and have a few brewskies, unwind and relax and enjoy the experience, the adrenaline rush. Tim and the gang do it right around here. They get this place a hopping and sometimes the band blows the roof off this place
