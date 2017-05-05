Harringtion Rec Dance Brings a Crowd

The cigarette smoke twists in the air as the wind blows and it smells like rain. People are outside the VFW in Harrington, yet most people still call it “The Lobster Ranch” from back in the day. There is a lot talking going on. The band playing is County Line, which is a fan favorite. It’s to raise money for The Harrington Recreation Committee for Oktoberfest 2017. The people outside are smoking in every direction. Most of the smoke makes up a circle, fading away in the night sky. “It looks like a good crowd, a good time for everyone,” said Richard Pinkham from Steuben. He’s thin and tall. He has the height to be a basketball player. The outside air bites him as he’s wearing old jeans.

“It’s a chance to rewind the week, with people releasing their emotions from the past week. It’s downhome country people,” said Pinkham. The band inside warms up, making sure everything is right. The drummer blasts down on the drums. For the three guitar players, picks are in hand. The lights color the stage :green, red, and blue flashing on and off. The lead singer has sunglasses on, dancing on the stage while feeding off the crowd. The first song ‘Mustang Sally’ vibrates through the crowd. The dance floor explodes with people.

“It’s what people want. It gets people out of the house,” said Pinkham.”People have a chance to have a good time. I love it. It’s a great time. It helps the community to get out of the house. It’s in my blood, in my bones. That’s what I want to do, have a good time at these dances. It is relaxing, people can let their hair down That’s what it’s all about. You basically see the same people at the dances over and over again,” he said.”I release myself, forget today’s problems. Everytime you go out ,you don’t want to have a bad time. I raise my energy, and I feel like another person.”

The atmosphere is electric and the dance floor is full of people. On the back tables, people have coolers of all different kinds of alcohol, hard stuff being mixed or simply foam beer along with ice from all sorts of coolers, being wheeled in like if it was some kind of contest, if it was some kind of backdrop from a movie set. “I like getting out of the house and talk to the women in the community. It’s a great date night for me and my husband. I hang out during the day and think about going to the dance that night ,” said Christy Beal. “I talk to a lot of women in the community and see if they are going to the dance. I don’t get out of the house too much. County Line plays a great mixture of music, old and new. Everybody seems to be well behaved tonight,” she said.

A bottle of beer is dropped on the dance floor. It smashed everywhere. The lights come on, the floor was swept up of the glass and mopped up with water. Everything seems to go in slow motion. People stopped ,the band stopped. And then suddenly the lights went off again. The band blows the roof off the place again. The sweat runs off the people that have been dancing all night slowly, dripping off foreheads, while it runs down their clothes, drenched from dancing. “It’s for a good cause,” said Beal.

Sometimes the dance floor is like a treadmill- nobody wants to get off it. People dance faster and faster, never slowing down. The speed of the treadmill just wants to speed up with all the people dancing at times not even time to take a bathroom or beer break. The music and dancing never stops. “Everybody was well behaved, nobody got carried away. I like talking to the band members as they are really nice, creating friendships. I have been waiting for this dance for two weeks. It’s a great atmosphere; nobody got drunk and ruined it,”said Beal.

There’s a lady in a flower dress, who gets up and starts dancing with the band, blasting out lyrics. She overtakes the microphone. The lead singer takes a step back and lets her do her stuff.

”It’s like the band are real people, not hiding behind the drums or something like that. We don’t live that far from the dance. If we had to, we could walk,” said Beal. ”It’s close not like Ellsworth and Machias where if you had some drinks, you would need a hotel. This place is a good place to hang out. It’s a chance to reconnect with everybody, catching up with everyone. The band plays songs that you care about. They are nice and gracious, not rude. I see the lead guitar player on Facebook. I can’t remember his name. But I get up in the morning and I get on facebook, and he’s playing a song. I got here an hour late. Sometimes there’s nobody here. There were tons of people this time. I’m bummed. I want to keep dancing- four hours is not enough!”, she said.

Suki Pinkham of the Harrington Recreation Committee cleans up There was a 110 people that attended the dance. The Harrington Recreation Committee made just over a thousand dollars, not counting paying the band. The crowd drifted out, beer cans and beer bottles are on the tables, spilled beer washes off the tables, dripping endlessly on the floor like a bad cut on your finger. The clanking of bottles bounced into trash cans. Pinkham is washing the tables down with many rags. “They’re a good of bunch guys,” said Pinkham talking about the band. “They are in demand and they have a good following,” he said. The band packed up and took off. “We had a good crowd. We made money. It’s good for the community so they get a chance to go dancing. Everybody benefited tonight”, he said. The last beer can of the night goes into the trash can to take back to the redemption center at a later time.

