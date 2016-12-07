Hanukkah Celebration

By Sandy Boyce
Posted Dec. 07, 2016, at 2:37 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-828-1234; kitetails.org/

Happy Hanukkah! The joyful Jewish festival of lights kicks off this weekend. Join us to celebrate by making your own menorah (candle holder) to take home, learn how to play the game dreidel, snack on chocolate Hanukkah gelt, and sing classic Hanukkah songs! You might even learn some Hebrew words along the way!

Free with admission

