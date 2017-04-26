HANNAFORD HELPS CARIBOU PUBLIC LIBRARY

(Caribou, Maine) – The Caribou Public Library Foundation has been selected again as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Cause Bag program for the month of May. The CPL Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is committed to serving the community through the Caribou Public Library

This innovative program has been designed to support local nonprofits like the Caribou Public Library Foundation. “We were thrilled to be chosen again this year. The support we receive from local businesses such as Hannaford makes it possible for us to provide programs and new materials for our patrons,” said Caribou Public Library Director, Anastasia “Tassy” Weigle.

For every Hannaford Helps bag purchased at the 114 High Street Hannaford store in Caribou, the Caribou Public Library will receive a $1 donation to help fulfill the library’s mission to support literacy, culture, art, science, and life-long learning through programming and materials. The Caribou Public Library offer patrons free wi-fi and computer access, access to Marvel (Maine’s Virtual Online Databases), books to read, films to enjoy, a place to meet, and a safe place for children to learn, play, and grow.

For more information on the Hannaford Cause Bag program, visit www.hannaford.bags4mycause.com or www.facebook.com/hhbagprogram.

