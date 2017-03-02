Handmade Mittens with Author Robin Orm Hansen

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

On Wednesday, March 15 from 5:30-7:00 pm, Island Readers & Writers (IRW) and the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host Robin Hansen, knitter and author, at the Library as a part of the Women’s History Month “Creating Connection” March 2017 Celebrations. Ms. Orm Hansen will discuss Maine mittens and fisherman mitten patterns, including compass mittens. Participants will view a variety of handmade mittens and are invited to bring their handmade mittens either knit by them or passed down to them and stories to share with the group. Knitters of all ages are welcome.

Island Readers & Writers will bring Maine author and master knitter Robin Orm Hansen to Swan’s Island Elementary School and Tremont Consolidated School in March. Each student will receive a copy of Robin’s book Ice Harbor Mittens, and learn from Robin about Maine folklore, including fishermen folklore (prominent in the book), and the fine and functional craft of knitting. Before Robin’s visits, students will create projects based on the book, discuss the community support shown in the book, and bring in mittens for the big day, so that Robin can talk to them about various patterns and design elements, and what they mean and have meant for hundreds of years.

Ms. Orm Hansen is a writer and reader of Middle Grade and Young Adult novels. She grew up as a military brat and lived here and there, including Washington, DC, Alabama, and Japan. She was born in Maine, where she has lived since shortly after marrying her husband. She is a folklorist and treasure tidbits of folklore and folklife uncovered wherever she talks to people. Her fictions hover around Tokyo, Washington DC, 19th century Bath Maine, and 100th millennium BC Tanzania, and Zaire.

Formalized as a non-profit in 2007, Island Readers & Writers provides innovative reading programs for children living in these unique places. We want to engage all children in hands-on book-related programs that encourage an excitement about reading and the creativity and discovery it inspires.

This event is a part of the Library’s celebration of Women’s History Month “Creating Connections” March 2017. For more information, call the Library at (207) 244-7065.

