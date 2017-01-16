Hancock Named 2017 National Dealer of the Year!

HANCOCK NAMED 2017 NATIONAL LUMBER DEALER OF THE YEAR:

Casco, Maine-based firm honored for its culture that promotes individual initiative and data-driven insights

Hanley Wood’s ProSales Magazine selected Hancock Lumber as their 2017 ProSales Dealer of the Year. The Dealer of the Year Award honors outstanding achievements in construction supply operations, management and innovations, as well as meritorious service to the dealer’s community and to the lumber and building material industry. ProSales chooses just one construction supply dealer per year out of roughly 7,500 nationwide. As winner, Hancock Lumber is featured as the ProSales January/February cover story and on its website, prosalesmagazine.com.

Hancock Lumber gratefully accepted the Dealer of the Year award, recognizing the company is only in this position because of its amazing employees, customers, and vendors. It truly is the ongoing and long-term partnerships that have helped the team achieve this recognition.

Kevin Hancock has empowered his team to lead the way, one employee at a time, revolutionizing Hancock’s culture. His personal goal continues to be to have a company where everybody leads, “It’s a global idea. How do we make people who are doing all the work and providing the value feel even more appreciated, important, and in charge? If your organization has strong values so that people know what your brand is about, then anybody can make quick decisions. What if we could create an organization where every voice felt heard, respected, valued, trusted, and empowered?” In turn, Hancock has become more efficient, reduced the weekly hours worked, all while increasing employees’ take home pay. This has been a personal objective for Kevin Hancock, thinking differently on how a company manages efficiencies, creating capacity to not work more hours, but to provide a better work-life balance for its employees.

Ruth Kellick-Grubbs, an industry consultant and long-time Hancock partner said, “A lot of other dealers don’t embrace their metrics with such intent. If you want to be like Hancock, you have to decide if you’re going to run your business differently than in the past. Others haven’t focused on what drives value, drives cost, how to make things different, and how to help its customers succeed.” Hancock Lumber is a huge believer in team-oriented, bottoms-up problem solving, and is fanatical about measuring its own performance so that it can find ways to improve.

“Rarely have I seen a dealer excel in as many ways as Hancock,” ProSales editor-in-chief Craig Webb said. “The company began in 1848 and is built on foundation stones of core values, individual initiative, and data-driven insight. Hancock Lumber is a national leader for innovative thinking that combines team leadership, customer focus, and benchmarking.”

Established in 1848, the company is a 6th generation, family-owned business operating a timberland company, a sawmill division and a network of retail lumberyards and home design showrooms across Maine & New Hampshire. Led by their 460 employees, Hancock has been selected as a ‘Best Place to Work in Maine’ three years running. The company is also a past recipient of the Maine Family Business of the Year Award, the Governor’s Award for Business Excellence, and the MITC ‘Exporter of the Year’ award. To learn more about the company, please visit www.HancockLumber.com.

