Hampden Volunteer Open House and Community Forum slated April 9

Sunday, April 9, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Hampden Academy, 89 Western Ave., Hampden, Maine
For more information: 207-862-3034
HAMPDEN, Maine — The town of Hampden, in partnership with Hampden Business Association, has announced there will be a Hampden Volunteer Open House and Community Forum 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Hampden Academy, 89 Western Ave.
The purpose is to provide opportunities to bring together leadership, members, supporters, and friends of Hampden’s civic organizations for an afternoon in order to make acquaintance, share information, and expand collective knowledge of interested volunteers.
Participating organizations will be located in the Hampden Academy lobby and Dining Commons where each organization will have a spokesperson, fliers, posters, and other information available.
There will be an hour of “open house” where attendees can visit different tables to learn about the organizations’ activities and any volunteer opportunities. This will be followed by brief presentations from participating organizations in the auditorium, ending with a final hour of “open house.” The goal of this event is to bring together as many people as possible, with participating organizations gaining valuable connections with new and prospective members and volunteers.
Among those that have confirmed participation, thus far are: American Legion Hampden Post 213, Edythe Dyer Library Board of Trustees, Gateway Seniors Without Walls, Girl Scouts of Maine — 22 Carat Group, Good Shepherd Food Bank, Goodwill Riders Snowmobile Club, Hampden Area Diversity, Hampden Business Association, Hampden Children’s Day Committee, Hampden Farmers’ Market, Hampden Garden Club, Hampden Historical Society, Hampden Kiwanis, Hampden Recreation Committee, Hampden Seniors Club, Key Club, Mystic Lodge 65, Reeds Brook Trails Project, RSU 22 Education Foundation, Teach/Learn/Support, Town Boards and Committees, Whitcomb-Baker VFW Post 4633.
For information, contact the town of Hampden at 862‐3034.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →