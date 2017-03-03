Monday, March 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Hampden Historical Society, 83 Main Road South, Hampden, Maine For more information: 207-862-2027

Vintage Clothing Collection from 1940s, 50s, 60s to be shown

The Hampden Historical Society will hold its first monthly meeting of the year on Monday, March 27 at its Kinsley House Museum at 7:00 p.m. The Museum, home to Hampden Historical Society, is located at 83 Main Road South, Hampden.

The Society schedules a presentation at its meetings each month. At the March 27 meeting the Society will show its collection of vintage clothing from the 1940’s, 50’s and 60’s. It is sure to bring back memories and perhaps a chuckle or two. Upcoming presentations include a history of postal memorabilia at the April meeting, readings of a Civil War soldier’s letters to home, and a look back at antique currency.

The Society meets at 7:00 p.m. on the fourth Monday evening of the month from April through October. Meetings are open to the public and all are invited to attend. The Society also houses an extensive archive that includes town records, maps, and photographs as well as genealogical information. The Museum and Archives are open each Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. April through October or by appointment.

For membership or other information and for inquiries contact the Hampden Historical Society at 862-2027 or by email at hampdenhistorical@gmail.com.

