Hampden Historical Society to host book signing at annual book, bake and yard sale

Saturday, June 10, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Kinsley House Museum, 83 Main Road South, Hampden, Maine
HAMPDEN, Maine — The Hampden Historical Society will hold its annual book, bake and yard sale 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at its Kinsley House Museum, 83 Main Road South, Route 1A.
The sale is one of the Society’s largest fundraising activities. No early birds please.
This year the Society is pleased to host local author Patricia Claus, an Orrington native, who will be signing copies of her recently published book, “Conscience is My Crown.” John Hampden, for whom the town was named, was a friend of her ancestor the Rev. Robert Lenthall, and he was connected to other relatives of hers who lived in England before and during England’s Civil Wars in the 1600s. Her book is the true story of the lives of Hampden, Rev. Lenthall, the Speaker of the House William Lenthall, and St. Robert Southwell, four men who played pivotal roles in the political and religious development of England and New England during this turbulent era.
The society meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month April-October. Meetings are open to the public. The society also houses an extensive archive that includes town records, maps, and photographs, as well as genealogical information. The museum and archives are open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each Tuesday April-October or by appointment.
For membership or other information, contact the Hampden Historical Society at 862-2027 or by email at hampdenhistorical@gmail.com.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →