Tuesday, May 30,2017

Hampden Historical Society to Host

Book Signing at Annual Book, Bake and Yard Sale

The Hampden Historical Society will hold its annual Book, Bake and Yard Sale on Saturday, June 10 at its Kinsley House Museum from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Museum, home to Hampden Historical Society, is located at 83 Main Road South (Route 1A), Hampden. The sale is one of the Society’s largest fundraising activities. No early birds please.

This year the Society is pleased to host local author Patricia Claus, an Orrington native, who will be signing copies of her recently published book, Conscience is My Crown. John Hampden, for whom the town was named, was a friend of her ancestor the Reverend Robert Lenthall, and he was connected to other relatives of hers who lived in England before and during their Civil Wars in the 1600’s. Her book is the true story of the lives of Hampden, Rev. Lenthall, the Speaker of the House William Lenthall, and St. Robert Southwell, four men who played pivotal roles in the political and religious development of England and New England during this turbulent era.

The Society meets at 7:00 p.m. on the fourth Monday evening of the month from April through October. Meetings are open to the public and all are invited to attend. The Society also houses an extensive archive that includes town records, maps, and photographs as well as genealogical information. The Museum and Archives are open each Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. April through October or by appointment.

For membership or other information contact the Hampden Historical Society at 862-2027 or by email at hampdenhistorical@gmail.com.

