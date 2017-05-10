Homestead

Hampden Garden Club to hold Perennial Plant and Pie Sale

Posted May 10, 2017, at 12:28 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Harmony Hall, 24 Kennebec Road, Hampden, Maine

For more information: 207-862-3467

HAMPDEN, Maine — Hampden Garden Club will hold its yearly Perennial Plant and Pie Sale 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 20, at Harmony Hall, 24 Kennebec Road.
The sale features hundreds of plants grown and potted by club members, including some exceptional heirloom daylilies, as well as homemade pies.
All proceeds go to the maintenance of historic Harmony Hall. For information, call Anne, 862-3467.

