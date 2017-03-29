Hampden Destination Imagination teams fundraiser March 30

Thursday, March 30, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Samuel L. Wagner Middle School, 19 Williams Way, Winterport, Maine
WINTERPORT, Maine — The three Destination Imagination teams from Winterport schools will hold an ice cream social at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Samuel L. Wagner Middle School, 19 Williams Way. The teams — two from Wagner and one from Leroy H. Smith School — are raising money to attend the global level of Destination Imagination competitions in May. Each team needs approximately $10,000 to be able to go. There are deadlines in April for raising a certain percentage of the total. Free admission.
