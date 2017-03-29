Hampden Destination Imagination teams fundraiser March 30

Bill Thomas
Bill Thomas
Winterport Ice Wizard for Smith School took first place in state competition at University of Maine, Orono.
Bill Thomas
Thursday, March 30, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Samuel L. Wagner Middle School, 19 Williams Way, Winterport, Maine

WINTERPORT, Maine — The three Destination Imagination teams from Winterport schools will hold an ice cream social at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Samuel L. Wagner Middle School, 19 Williams Way. The teams — two from Wagner and one from Leroy H. Smith School — are raising money to attend the global level of Destination Imagination competitions in May. Each team needs approximately $10,000 to be able to go. There are deadlines in April for raising a certain percentage of the total. Free admission.

