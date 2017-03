Saturday, March 18, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Hampden Congregational Church, 101 Main Road North, Hampden, Maine For more information: 207-862-5248

Hampden Congregational Church Chicken Pie Supper

101 Main Road North – Hampden, ME

Saturday, March 18, 2017

5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Adults: $8 Children: $5

Menu: chicken pie, whipped potatoes, squash, petite peas, cranberry sauce, assorted desserts & beverages

Enjoy a family night out or invite a friend! Hope to see you there!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →