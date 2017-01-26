Hampden and Newburgh kindergarten and pre-k registration for children who will be entering school for the 2017-18 school year will be held at McGraw School, 20 Main Rd. North, Hampden on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 4-6:30 p.m., and Friday, Feb. 10, 9:30-2:30 p.m.

Children must be five years old on or before October 15, 2017 to register for kindergarten. At the time of registration, parents must provide the child’s state-issued birth certificate (not hospital-issued), current immunization records, proof of residency and a small photograph. New this year, we will have registration packets available online for download from our website mcgraw.rsu22.us. Please bring completed packet, along with the above-listed items during one of the registration times.

For kindergarten registrants, a screening appointment in may of June will be scheduled upon completion of the registration process.

RSU #22 pre-k program provides free inclusive education for children who will be four years old on or before October 15, 2017. Some openings are available for three-year-olds. Applications for the pre-k program will be available at kindergarten registration, or by calling (207) 973-3567. While this program is free, there may be a small fee for meals depending upon eligibility.

