Hampden Academy Spring Jazz Night

Thursday, May 11, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Hampden Academy, 89 Western Ave., Hampden, ME
For more information: 2078522991
On Thursday, May 11th @ 6:30 p.m., the Hampden Academy Music Department will be presenting its’ Annual Spring Jazz Night featuring the Hampden Academy R&B Project, Jazz Combo, Jazz Band and Jazz Ensemble. The evening will highlight senior Jazz musicians who have lead the group to award winning performances at Walt Disney World, The Berklee College High School Jazz Festival and the Maine State High School Instrumental Jazz Festival. They have also performed with world acclaimed Jazz Artists Brad Terry, Gary Smulyan and Ingrid Jensen as well as performing several commissioned works by composers Terry White and Craig Skeffington. The performance will be held in Hampden Academy’s Performing Arts Center.
