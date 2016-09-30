Hamabe Puppet Collection on Display at the Blue Hill Library

Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

A reprise of the Blue Hill Public Library’s 2011 display of puppets made and collected by the late Blue Hill artist Francis Hamabe will be on display in the Library’s Howard Room glass cases during October and November. The exhibit will include puppets, photographs, artwork and other puppet-related items generously donated to the library by the artist’s late widow, Phyllis Hamabe.

Long-time Blue Hill resident and nationally recognized artist Francis (Frank) Hamabe was well-known for his painting, silk screening and graphic arts. Less well known was his passion for puppets. For three decades he entertained young and old alike with puppet shows around Maine, using puppets he made himself as well as those he collected.

A historical account of Hamabe’s puppetry career is posted with the display, including a story from when he used to travel around Maine to give puppet shows. According to one story, he was in his motel room one night practicing for his upcoming show using his best falsetto voice, when he was called by the clerk at the front desk and told that “those women” would either have to leave or pay $8 to stay. Hamabe then ran downstairs with a girl puppet on each hand and gave the motel clerk a free (and convincing) puppet show.

The exhibit will be available during library hours for the months of October and November. For more information, call 374-5515.

