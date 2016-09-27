Halloween Hijinks

By Bangor Public Library
Posted Sept. 27, 2016, at 4:33 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., Bangor, ME

For more information: 207-947-8336; bpl.lib.me.us/Events/halloween.html

Saturday, October 29, 4pm (immediately following Downtown Trick or Treat)

Don’t miss this free concert for kids! Members of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra will bring to life spooky classics as well as favorites from movies such as Harry Potter and Star Wars.

