Half Day Sail and Lobster Bake on the Schooner Olad

Thursday, July 20, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 27, 2017 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Schooner Olad, 29 Main St, Camden, Maine For more information: 207-236-2323; maineschooners.com

Enjoy a sail with us from Camden Harbor through the archipelago of Islesboro to Warren Island State Park. Hike around the beautiful Maine island or just relax with the view while our crew prepares a traditional Maine Lobster Bake for you. B.Y.O.B.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →