Outdoors

Half Day Sail and Lobster Bake on the Schooner Olad

By Aaron Lincoln
Posted Feb. 06, 2017, at 12:07 p.m.

Thursday, July 20, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 27, 2017 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Schooner Olad, 29 Main St, Camden, Maine

For more information: 207-236-2323; maineschooners.com

Enjoy a sail with us from Camden Harbor through the archipelago of Islesboro to Warren Island State Park. Hike around the beautiful Maine island or just relax with the view while our crew prepares a traditional Maine Lobster Bake for you. B.Y.O.B.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Bill O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’Bill O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’
  2. ‘Wood bank’ grows as Waldo County residents struggle to stay warm‘Wood bank’ grows as Waldo County residents struggle to stay warm
  3. Maine man faces marijuana charges in Massachusetts
  4. Trump supporters gather in Portland to support travel ban
  5. Flying saucers! Castro! Porn! Now you can read the CIA’s once-secret stash onlineFlying saucers! Castro! Porn! Now you can read the CIA’s once-secret stash online

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs