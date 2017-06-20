Haley Harrison, CNA, Honored with SUNSHINE Award

Deb Sanford, Deb Sanford, MBA, MSN, RN, vice president of Nursing and Patient Care Services at Eastern Maine Medical Center, presents Haley Harrison, CNA, Grant 6 Respiratory, with the 2017 SUNSHINE Award.
Posted June 20, 2017, at 4:30 p.m.

In celebration of National Nursing Assistants’ Week, Haley Harrison, CNA (certified nursing assistant) was honored with this year’s SUNSHINE Award, which stands for Smiling, Understanding, and Nurturing while Sharing a Helping hand In Nursing Excellence. Eastern Maine Medical Center held a ceremony to honor this year’s nominees and recipient on Tuesday, June 20.

Haley joined Eastern Maine Medical Center in September 2015, shortly after she completed her training at United Technology Center in Bangor. Haley, who works on Grant 6 Respiratory, is involved in unit initiatives, including the Grant 6 Unit Practice Council and Pressure Injury Prevention Committee. She also serves as a preceptor for new staff members.

Haley, who is well known for supporting her colleagues on Grant 6, encourages some of the less active patients to get up and move with her positive attitude. She is a role model on the unit, and has a clear passion for her work.

“It is an honor to be recognized with this award, but the credit really belongs to all of us on the floor, who work as a team,” Haley says. “I also owe a lot to my family, who has been really supportive of me.”

The SUNSHINE Award nominees all exhibit the following qualifications:

• A CNA who provides compassionate care to our patients and their families

• A CNA who provides exemplary service to our patients and the care team

• A CNA who exemplifies the continued journey to nursing excellence

