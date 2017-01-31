Hal Meyers, Hollywood Casino, Super Bowl Sunday

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Hollywood Casino, 500 Main St, Bangor, ME For more information: 1-877-779-7771; hollywoodcasinobangor.com/Entertainment

Quick Question – What do Tom Brady, the Hollywood Casino and Hal Meyers have in common?

Anyone??? Anyone?????

We are all working this Sunday February 5th … commonly known as SUPER BOWL SUNDAY!

I’ll be performing at the Hollywood Casino “Sound Stage Lounge” – from 6pm to 9pm. Playing banjo and guitar tunes, singing and a-laughing … whilst folks, sit at the bar having a terrific cocktail or two … and others hit the casino floor for a rousing good time.

And yes … I have to assume the SB will be on the 4 huge monitors on either side of the Sound Stage …

It’s going to be a SUPER BOWL BLAST, and I hope you’ll come out! …

p.s. … hope you’re picking up on the red, white and blue NE Patriot colors thing … going on in the poster … just sayin’

