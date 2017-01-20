Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County Hosts Valentine’s Day Fundraiser

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: The First Church In Belfast, 8 Court Street, Belfast, ME For more information: 2073382344; waldocountyhabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County invites you and your sweetie to “Have a Heart for Habitat” on Saturday, February 11. For one night only, the First Church in Belfast, 8 Court St.. Belfast will be transformed into a delicious and romantic restaurant, complete with musical entertainment. Guests will enjoy a delectable menu of prime rib, fresh seafood lasagna, or veggie lasagna, baked potatoes, pearl onions and peas, glazed carrots, salad, rolls, and several scrumptious dessert options.

Be sure to join us on Saturday, February 11, at the First Church in Belfast. The meal will begin at 5:30 pm and the entertainment will start at 6:30 pm. “Have a Heart for Habitat” this Valentine’s Day or you may find yourself at Heartbreak Hotel!

Tickets are $25 each, and are available at Mailloux and Marden Law Offices, 151 High St., Belfast; the Belfast Chamber of Commerce office; or by calling the Habitat office at 338-2344. For more information, contact Meg at info@waldocountyhabitat.org.

This is a chem-free event. All proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County and our 2017 construction efforts.

