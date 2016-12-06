Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County Holiday Wreath Auction at Camden National Bank

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Camden National Bank, 156 Main Street, Belfast, Maine For more information: 207-338-2344; waldocountyhabitat.org

Dozens of generous and creative Waldo County businesses have each decorated their own signature wreath now on display and waiting for silent auction bids at Camden National Bank at 156 Main Street in Belfast. Proceeds from sale of all wreaths will support Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County.

Story continues below advertisement.

Bidding is open every banking day between now and the evening of Tuesday, December 13, when the auction will culminate and winners will be announced during the Belfast Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours gathering taking place from 5-7pm at Camden National Bank.

Come pick your favorite and bid as many times as you wish! Some wreaths have gift certificates and Christmas surprises attached, and others have intricate and artistic decorations. All would make a wonderful gift for someone special – maybe you!

A heartfelt thank you to the local businesses who support Habitat every year by finding the time in their busy holiday schedules, and the funds in their budgets, to create beautiful, festive, and fun wreaths. Visit our Facebook page this month as we feature the community partners who help make the wreath auction possible.

Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County is dedicated to the belief that all people deserve decent, safe, and affordable housing on terms they can afford. For information on becoming a partner family, volunteering, or donating, visit us at www.waldocountyhabitat.org or call 338-2344.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →