Habitat Bangor Accepting Home Ownership Applications

BANGOR, ME, March 7, 2017— Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor is accepting applications for its home ownership program. To be eligible, families must live in substandard conditions, earn between 30% and 80% of the area median income, and willing to partner with Habitat.

Completed applications are due to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor by March 31, 2017. Applications are available at www.habitatbangor.org and can be requested by calling 207-942-8977.

Applications will be reviewed according to the following three criteria:

1.) Need

The family must be:

• Living in substandard housing (examples include structural, electrical or plumbing problems causing health and safety risks, unsafe location, or overcrowded conditions), or

• Cost burdened (rent plus utilities, phones not included, is more than 30% of monthly income).

2.) Ability to Pay

The family must have:

• A combined income of 30% – 80% of the median income in their area.

• Evidence of a stable income to pay a mortgage, property taxes, and home-owners insurance, the total of which will not exceed 30% of their income.

• A reasonable history of on-time rent and any utility payments. While there is no absolute credit score requirement, the average Habitat home owner in our area has a score of over 600. To prepare, we encourage applicants to check their credit report for free by accessing www.annualcreditreport.com.

3.) Willingness to Partner with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor

Habitat for Humanity requires 200 hours of sweat equity per adult family up to a maximum of 500 hours.

Applicants are asked to provide the following to complete the application:

• Legal Identification – License or State I.D.

• Four current pay stubs covering one month

• Last two years tax returns

• Last two months bank statements, all pages.

• Copies of any state benefits

• Copies of any incoming or outgoing child support payments, along with a support order if available

• Copies of all monthly bills, such as electric, phone, etc.

• A copy of applicant’s most recent lease, including the name, address, & landlord contact information

• Proof of on-time rent payment for the last six months

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor has worked in partnership with volunteers and lower-income families to build 18 simple, decent houses in the local community. Habitat’s affordable, no-profit house payments free up money for food, child care, medicine, and other necessities. Research has shown that decent housing improves health, increases children’s educational achievement, and strengthens community ties.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →