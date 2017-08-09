Community

H.O.M.E. Inc. BENEFIT AUCTION

H.O.M.E. Inc.
Tracey Hair | BDN
By Tracey Hair
Posted Aug. 09, 2017, at 7:55 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: H.O.M.E. Inc., 90 Schoolhouse Rd, Orland, Maine

For more information: 207-469-7961; homemmausa.org

Don’t miss H.O.M.E. Inc.’s annual Benefit Auction! We have lots of exciting items to share. Join us for a great day of fun. Early viewing for the benefit auction will begin at 11am and the auction will start at 12 sharp on Saturday August 19th. All proceeds will support H.O.M.E.’s homeless shelter program. The Auction will be held at 90 Schoolhouse Rd, Orland, Maine. FMI or a list of items, visit www.homemmausa.org or call the main office at 469-7961.

