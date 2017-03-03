Gulf of Maine rockweed research the springboard for UMaine alumna’s international recognition as a Pew Marine Fellow

Distinguished University of Maine alumna Ester Serrao is one of 11 U.S. and international marine scientists named by the Pew Charitable Trusts as 2017 Pew Marine Fellows to “seek solutions to the problems affecting the world’s oceans.”

As a marine fellow, Serrao will identify hot spots of genetic diversity in populations of kelp and other large brown algae that form unique habitats known as marine forests, with a goal of protecting these vital natural resources, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts announcement of the prestigious award for mid-career scientists and conservationists.

Serrao did her Ph.D. research on rockweed communities in the Gulf of Maine and in the Baltic Sea. Her studies explained how marine organisms that attach to the shore in Maine’s intertidal zone are able to reproduce, despite living in a wave-swept habitat.

To view the full news release, visit the UMaine News website.

