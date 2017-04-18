Guitar wizard Denny Breau to play Sat. April 29 in Dexter

Saturday, April 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Wayside Theatre, 851 N. Dexter Rd (Rt 23), Dexter, Maine
For more information: 207-277-3733; facebook.com/WAYSIDSTAGE
DEXTER- Guitarist Denny Breau performs on Sat. April 29 at 7 pm at the Wayside Theatre. Breau’s rhythmically flawless and dazzlingly clear guitar style allows him to mix folk, Delta blues, country and jazz with ease.
Breau first played at the Wayside Theatre in 2014 and is gladly returning. “It’s such an intimate audience and I love connecting with them in a personal way.” Breau also loves the freedom to go wherever the joy and spirit of the moment leads him. “I get to be me.”
Guitarists in the audience often suspect that they have been left in the dust and regularly tell Denny that they might as well hang up their guitars! As Denny greets concert-goers and shakes hands following his performances, guitar players invariably ask how he performs certain techniques and Denny, who has a passion for teaching, is happy to show them. This is especially true when demonstrating the guitar style of Chet Atkins, who was a family friend and major influence. Shows usually include a “smartly executed Chet Atkins medley by Breau who truly does the late Atkins proud,” according to a review in Dirty Linen magazine.
It is not an exaggeration to say that Denny was born to the instrument on May 26, 1952. His parents, Hal Lone Pine and Betty Cody, were popular country performers and RCA recording artists beginning in the 1940s. His older brother, the late Lenny Breau, is considered a jazz guitar giant. A recent Dirty Linen review of Denny’s solo CD of “neighborly song portraits of weathered souls” said that “listening to Denny nimbly bend his acoustic steel strings…one can hear a jazz player’s elegant fluidity.”
Denny started playing guitar when he was 9 years old and was performing professionally by his early teens. During more than 30 years as a full-time musician, he has performed with many well-known artists and picked alongside outstanding guitarists including Bryan Sutton, Harvey Reid, J.P. Cormier, Pat Donohue, Dan Crary and Steve Kaufman. Denny was inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004, the youngest inductee in the history of the organization.
Tickets are $10. Baked goodies and refreshments are sold at intermission and there is a door prize and a 50/50. Doors open at 6:30. No reservations. Sponsored in part by Maine Highlands Federal Credit Union. FMI Call Joe Kennedy at 277-3733 or Dave Pearson at 924-5035 or Facebook Wayside Grange and Theatre. Our little theatre is at 851 N Dexter Rd (Rt. 23).
