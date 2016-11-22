Guilford Hometown Holidays

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Guilford Bicentennial, 4 School Street, Guilford, Maine For more information: 207-876-2202

The Town of Guilford will wrap up their Bicentennial Year with an evening of traditional activities on Saturday, December 3rd. At 5:00 PM the Guilford Historical Society will be serving cookies and hot cocoa, while the SAD#4 Chorus & Drama Club will be leading attendees in caroling. Santa and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to arrive at 6:00 PM for the lighting of the Christmas tree on the Braeburn lot Everyone is invited to attend and stay to socialize around crackling bonfire.

