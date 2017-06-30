Saturday, July 1, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Castine Historical Society, 17 School Street, Castine, ME
For more information: 207-326-4118; castinehistoricalsociety.org
The Castine Historical Society offers guided Walking Tours of Castine during the summer season. Tours begin every Saturday at 10 AM in front of the Abbott School at 17 School Street or by appointment, and are offered at no cost.
Saturday tour dates for 2017 are: July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, and August 5, 12, 19, and 26
Meet your guide in front of the Abbott School, and take in the sights and sounds of Castine while learning about our beautiful town and its historical significance. The tour takes approximately one hour, and will give you an overview of Castine’s history, identify buildings of architectural significance, show you several of our beautiful Elm trees, and point out Fort George, the earthworks of a Revolutionary War British fortification.
If you are not in Castine on a Saturday but would still like to go on one our tours, we are happy to set up an appointment. Our tours can also be geared toward your specific interest in an aspect of Castine history. To make an appointment, please call us at (207) 326-4118, or send an email to info@castinehistoricalsociety.org.
