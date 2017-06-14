Guided Ridgeline Hike & Camp

Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Location: Maine Huts & Trails , Main St, Kingfield, ME 04947, Kingfield, Maine
For more information: 207-265-2400; mainehuts.org
Explore the Bigelow Mountain Range with a Registered Maine Guide, using Stratton Brook Hut as your base camp. Start off easy, with an afternoon hike up to Stratton Brook Hut in time for dinner; prepared by the talented hut staff using locally sourced ingredients. Relax and unwind, taking in views of the Bigelow Range- your destination for the next two days of adventure.
Wake up on day 2 at the hut with a hot and hearty breakfast. You’ll then pack your gear for two days and one night in Maine’s pristine western mountains. After hiking into the Bigelow Preserve, you’ll ascend to your campsite; a secluded alpine pond just below tree line; elevation: 3,805’. Depending on conditions, you may have plenty of time to explore the ridgeline, including a summit hike to Avery Peak. In the evening, you’ll work with your guide to prepare dinner over a campfire before settling in under the stars.
On your third day in the backcountry, you’ll hike above tree line across Bigelow Mountain for just under 3 miles before descending back towards Stratton Brook Pond; a great place to stop for lunch and watch for wildlife. You’ll continue back to Stratton Brook Hut with plenty of time to relax with a well-earned local microbrew or glass of wine before dinner at 6. If you’re feeling adventurous, there are even more loops and lookouts to explore from the hut.
The final day is all about taking it easy. You’ll have another great breakfast at 7:30, but you don’t need to clear out of your bunk room until 10AM. After that, you’re welcome to spend as much time as you’d like at the hut before descending an easy 3.1 miles back to the trailhead with your bagged lunch provided by the hut crew.
Included: 2 nights of lodging at Stratton Brook Hut in a shared bunkroom, access to hot showers at the hut, 9 meals, guide service for 2 days.
