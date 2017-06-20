Outdoors

Guided Paddle on the Machais River

By Holly Byers
Posted June 20, 2017, at 8:50 a.m.

Saturday, July 8, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Machias River, Machias River, Machias, Maine

For more information: 207-255-4500; DowneastCoastalConservancy.org

The lower Machias river is a beautiful area to canoe with a little excitement thrown in as well! Low water levels and warm water temperatures in summer and fall make this stretch of the Machias a pleasant day trip for family and friends to share.

Thanks to our friends at Sunrise Canoe & Kayak, this exciting half-day paddling experience on the Machias River is being offered at a discounted rate of $55! Registration includes: All canoeing gear (canoes, PFD’s, paddles, dry bags), guide services, basic canoe instruction, transportation arrangements to and from the river.

To reserve your spot, register directly with Sunrise Canoe & Kayak at (207)255-3375 or info@sunrisecanoeandkayak.com.

