Guided Flagstaff Paddle

Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 12 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Maine Huts & Trails , Main St, Kingfield, ME 04947, Kingfield, Maine
For more information: 207-265-2400; mainehuts.org
Begin your journey by hiking or mountain biking from your choice of trailheads to get to Flagstaff Hut. See ‘Trail Descriptions’ for a full list of options. Arrive at the hut anytime before 5, allowing yourself time to settle in before dinner is served at 6. You’ll spend the evening relaxing on the screened porch, or gathered around the outdoor firepit… there’s a great selection of beer and wine to enjoy under the stars. When it’s time for bed, you’ll settle into your bunk room for the night.
Breakfast is served at 7:30, about when the loon calls begin. Spend the day paddling Flagstaff Lake, where your guide will show you to a remote island for a lakeside lunch. Explore the lake; swimming, paddling, and taking in the stunning views of the Bigelow Mountain Range. You’ll return to the hut between 2-4 for another locally sourced dinner and relaxing evening.
The last day is yours to savor. After breakfast, you’re free to spend time exploring around the shore trails for as long as you’d like, or just relax at the hut. Make your way back to the trailhead- the hut staff will have packed you a lunch to take back on the trail.
Included: Two nights of lodging at one hut, all meals (6 total), canoes, paddles, personal flotation devices (PFD’s) and a guide for one day.
Pricing: Member: $197/Adult, $116/Youth (17 & under) Non Member: $215/Adult, $125/Youth (17 & under)
