Guided Flagstaff Canoe & Camp

Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Location: Maine Huts & Trails , 496C Main St., Kingfield, Maine
4-Day/3-Night @ 1 Hut (Flagstaff Hut) + 1 Night Camping
Begin your journey by hiking or mountain biking from your choice of trailheads to get to Flagstaff Hut. See ‘Trail Descriptions’ for a full list of options. Arrive at the hut anytime before 5, allowing yourself time to settle in before dinner is served at 6. You’ll spend the evening relaxing on the screened porch, or gathered around the outdoor firepit… there’s a great selection of beer and wine to enjoy under the stars. When it’s time for bed, you’ll settle into your bunk room for the night.
Breakfast is served at 7:30, about when the loon calls begin. You and your guide will ready the boats and set out on the lake. Flagstaff is Maine’s 4th largest lake, and is surrounded by vast forests and the soaring peaks of the Bigelow Mountain Range. You’ll arrive at a secluded sandy beach with plenty of time to explore the shoreline. With your guide, you’ll set up camp and cook over an open fire before falling asleep under the stars.
In the morning, you’ll enjoy a relaxed breakfast on the beach before packing up and paddling back. When you arrive back at the hut, you’ll have time to hike, swim, or explore the surrounding trails before dinner. The last day of the trip is yours to savor. Relax and unwind, you’ll have plenty of time to make your way home. Included
Two nights of lodging at one hut plus one night camping, all meals, canoes, paddles, personal flotation devices (PFD’s), tenting equipment and a guide for two days.
Pricing
Member: $313/Adult, $191.50/Youth (17 & under)
Non Member: $340/Adult, $205/Youth (17 & under)
Advance reservations are required to participate in this trip. Lodging rates shown are based on shared bunkrooms; rates for private bunkrooms vary depending on availability. Talk to your reservationist to get an accurate price.
