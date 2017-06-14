Guided Dead River Paddle

Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 12 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Maine Huts & Trails , Maine St. Kingfield, ME, Kingfield, Maine
For more information: 207-265-2400; mainehuts.org
Your journey begins at noon sharp, at the Big Eddy Trailhead on the Long Falls Dam Road. With your guide, you’ll launch your canoes (provided), and start down the Upper Dead River. Six miles of easy going current make this trip a great choice for any paddler. Relax and listen, as your friendly guide points out the many plants and animals that make this bio-diverse landscape so special.
When you arrive at the dock, it’s a brisk 2 mile hike to Grand Falls Hut. The hut staff will show you to your bunk room, so you can settle in before dinner is served at 6. You’ll spend the evening relaxing on the screened porch, or gathered around the outdoor firepit… there’s a great selection of beer and wine to enjoy under the stars. When it’s time for bed, you’ll settle into your bunk room for the night.
The next day is all about exploration. The forests and waterways surrounding Grand Falls Hut are breathtaking; especially Grand Falls itself- a 40 foot tall horseshoe waterfall that spans 120 feet across. Sandy beaches line the riverbank, inviting kids of all ages to splash in the waves! You’ll have no trouble finding the perfect place for a picnic (bagged lunches are included each day), or to just relax. Dinner is served again at 6.
The last day of your trip begins with breakfast at 7:30, followed by a morning hike back to the canoes. The paddle back up the river is just as calm in both directions, and reveals stunning views of the Bigelow Mountain Range and surrounding peaks. Take your time on the way back, stopping for lunch along the river before arriving at the trailhead.
Included: Two nights of lodging at one hut, all meals, canoes, paddles, personal flotation devices (PFD’s) and a guide for two days.
Pricing: Member: $267/Adult, $186/Youth (17 & under) Non Member: $285/Adult, $195/Youth (17 & under)
Advance reservations are required to participate in this trip. Lodging rates shown are based on shared bunkrooms; rates for private bunkrooms vary depending on availability. Talk to your reservationist to get an accurate price. For your safety, guides reserve the right to change this itinerary at any time depending on weather conditions and/or group ability.
