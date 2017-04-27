Guided Avery Hike

Friday, July 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 23, 2017 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Location: Maine Huts & Trails , 496C Main St., Kingfield, Maine
For more information: 2072652400; mainehuts.org
3-Day/2-Night @ 1 Hut (Stratton Brook Hut)
Begin your adventure from the Stratton Brook Trailhead on Route 27. Hike about three miles to Stratton Brook Hut , arriving by 5pm. The hut staff will show you to your bunk room, so you can settle in before dinner is served at 6. You’ll spend the evening relaxing on the screened porch, or gathered around the outdoor firepit… there’s a great selection of beer and wine to enjoy under the stars. When it’s time for bed, you’ll settle into your bunk room for the night.
The next day, the real adventure begins. After breakfast, you’ll hike with your guide from Stratton Brook Hut along the Fire Warden’s Trail to Avery Peak, a 4000′ peak of the Bigelow Mountain Range. From low-lying vernal ponds to exposed glacial outcroppings, you’ll be in the heart of one of the most exciting and diverse landscapes in the world. Your guide will share their knowledge of the area, revealing the local legends that comprise a fascinating history. Enjoy your trail lunch along the way, then reach the summit. You’ll hike back down with plenty of daylight left to arrive at the hut. Dinner will be served again at 6, then the night is yours to celebrate and rest.
Take your time in the morning; stretch, relax, and have your bagged lunch before making your way back to the trailhead.
Included
Two nights of lodging at one hut, all meals and a guide for one day.
Pricing
Member: $197/Adult, $116/Youth (17 & under)
Non-Member: $215/Adult, $125/Youth (17 & under)
Advance reservations are required to participate in this trip. Lodging rates shown are based on shared bunkrooms; rates for private bunkrooms vary depending on availability. Talk to your reservationist to get an accurate price.
