Guest Speakers: Kate and Cliff White – Finding the Limits and Pushing Beyond: Adventure Racing from Maine to Ireland

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: LLBean Flagship Store, 95 Main Street, Freeport, Maine For more information: 1-877-755-2326; Option 6- Freeport Retail Store; llbean.com/freeport

Kate and Cliff White discovered the sport of adventure racing three years ago while living in Wisconsin. The sport, which involves co-ed teams of up to four people making their way by foot, bike and boat through an unmarked wilderness course, using only a map and compass for navigation, has international roots. After participating in smaller races throughout the Midwest, Kate and Cliff began competing nationally as part of Strong Machine Adventure Racing. In August 2016, the team took on its greatest challenge yet: the ITERA Expedition Race, a nonstop five-day race through Ireland. Though part of the Adventure Racing World Series, the sport’s highest level of competition, ITERA had the reputation of being on the easier side. However, this year’s race was beset by a gale that blew for five days straight, forcing the race organizers to make massive changes to the course and giving teams, including Strong Machine, the challenge of their lives. In addition to recapping highlights from this epic race, Kate and Cliff will introduce the local race scene and provide information about how to get involved in this challenging but welcoming sport.

Please register at llbean.com/freeport as space is limited.

We will hold seats for you until 15 minutes prior to the event.

