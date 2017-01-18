Guest Speaker: Peter Robbins – Traveling the Silk Road from China to Italy by Bicycle

Friday, March 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: LLBean Flagship Store, 95 Main Street, Freeport, Maine For more information: 1-877-755-2326; Option 6- Freeport Retail Store; llbean.com/freeport

Peter (from Maine) and Coco (from Italy) met in China and had a crazy idea – to bike along the Silk Road from China to Coco’s hometown in Italy. Over the course of a year, they traveled 5,000 miles by bicycle, bus, train, truck and ship. Along the way, they climbed through stunning mountain passes, explored forgotten Silk Road cities, and met countless kind and generous people. This is a slideshow presentation of their experience. Presenter Peter Robbins says, “I’ve been passionate about riding bikes and taking photos since I started learning how to do both when I was eight years old – it was a big year for me.” Join us to hear about their adventures and see Peter’s stunning photographs of this remote and challenging region of the world.

Please register at llbean.com/freeport as space is limited. We will hold seats for you until 15 minutes prior to the event.

