Guest Speaker: Pat Gallant-Charette – World-Class Open Water Swimmer

Friday, March 31, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: LLBean Flagship Retail Store, 95 Main Street, Freeport, Maine For more information: 1-877-755-2326; Option 6- Freeport Flagship Store; llbean.com/freeport

Pat Gallant-Charette is a 65-year-old grandmother and nurse who is setting records as a world-class athlete. She has completed five of seven of the world’s toughest open water swims, including the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland, California’s Catalina Channel and Japan’s Tsugaru Channel. This May, she will be attempting to swim across the challenging and intimidating Molokai Channel in Hawaii. Pat has been nominated for World Open Water Swimmer Woman of the Year three times. Join Pat for this inspirational lecture about her personal journey, which reinforces that we are only restrained by our minds and can accomplish amazing feats.

Please register at llbean.com/freeport as space is limited. We will hold seats for you until 15 minutes prior to the event.

