Guest Speaker: Jonathan White – Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean

Friday, March 3, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: LLBean Flagship Store, 95 Main Street, Freeport, Maine For more information: 1-877-755-2326; Option 6- Flagship Store; llbean.com/freeport

After nearly losing his 65-foot wooden schooner in a large Alaskan tide, writer, sailor and surfer Jonathan White vowed to understand the tides better. He knew the moon had something to do with them, but what exactly? He thought he’d learn enough from a book or two, but the subject turned out to be far more complex, fascinating and poetic than he imagined. Two books turned into 10, and 10 into 300 – and 10 years of research crisscrossing the seven seas. Jonathan’s newest book, Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean, is the result of his search for the largest, fastest, scariest and most amazing tides in the world. In China, he confronted the Silver Dragon, a 25-foot tidal bore that races 80 miles up the Qiantang River. At London’s Royal Society, he dug into the earliest Western tide science, which preoccupied thinkers from Leonardo da Vinci to Galileo to Newton. And in the Arctic, he followed an Inuit elder down a small hole through thick winter ice to gather fresh blue mussels in the cavities left by low tide. With photographs, stories and short readings, Jonathan will take you on an enthralling journey into the surprising and poetic workings of the tide.

Please register at llbean.com/freeport as space is limited. We will hold seats for you until 15 minutes prior to the event.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →