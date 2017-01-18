Guest Speaker: Bruce Rueger – Geology and Topography of the Southern Berkshires: Impact and Implications on the Transport of Cannon from Fort Ticonderoga to Boston, 1776

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: LLBean, 95 Main Street, Freeport, Maine For more information: 1-877-755-2326; Flagship Store- Option 6; llbean.com/freeport

In the fall of 1775, Fort Ticonderoga on Lake Champlain in New York was captured from the British by American forces. Artillery at the fort was sorely needed for the defense of Boston, so Henry Knox was recruited to lead a group of Americans to transport the cannon from Fort Ticonderoga to Boston. Knox successfully completed this task between late December, 1775, and early January, 1776. Crossing the Taconic and Berkshire ranges in western Massachusetts in the winter was no easy adventure. Learn from Colby College professor Bruce Rueger about the challenges of the local geology on this expedition. Last winter, Bruce captivated more than 200 people at the L.L.Bean Flagship Store with his wonderful talk about Benedict Arnold’s journey through Maine. You don’t want to miss this one – Bruce is a wonderful storyteller and an incredible resource.

Please register at llbean.com/freeport as space is limited. We will hold seats for you until 15 minutes prior to the event.

