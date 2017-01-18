Outdoors

Guest Speaker: Bill Yeo – Film Screening: Bike-Packing Ladakh, India’s Himalaya

By Bill Yeo
Posted Jan. 18, 2017, at 1:40 p.m.

Friday, March 10, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: LLBean Flagship Store, 95 Main Street, Freeport, Maine

For more information: 1-877-755-2326; Option 6- Freeport Flagship Store; llbean.com/freeport

Bill and Mike Yeo completed a rugged Himalayan bike-packing trip in Northern India last November. Join us for a screening of Bill’s documentary film that chronicles the expedition’s highlights, including footage of riding at altitudes of up to 17,000 feet. Enjoy breathtaking scenery filmed in the remote Markha Valley and meet the beautiful people that inhabit this rugged environment. This film will entertain the entire family as you watch the brothers negotiate transactions without speaking the local language and ride single-file on dangerous, precipitous cliffside trails. See just how challenging an undertaking like this really is and get fired up to start planning your next trip of a lifetime!

Please register at llbean.com/freeport as space is limited. We will hold seats for you until 15 minutes prior to the event.

