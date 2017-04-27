Guest speaker at ostomy support group in Bangor

Posted April 27, 2017, at 12:40 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: St. Joseph Hospital, 360 Broadway, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-907-1550

BANGOR — St. Joseph Healthcare sponsors a free support group for ostomy patients and their families and caregivers. The group’s next meeting will be Tuesday, May 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Felician Conference Room, second floor at St. Joseph Hospital.

Group members share and learn about ostomy issues with guest experts and with one another. Guest expert at the May meeting will be Registered Dietitian Julie Hovencamp, on dietary concerns for people with ostomies.

For more information, contact Rose Cyr at 907-1550 or rosanne.cyr@sjhhealth.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. With tourist season around the corner, Maine’s hospitality industry is facing a crisisWith tourist season around the corner, Maine’s hospitality industry is facing a crisis
  2. Woman convicted of killing foster child has been released from jailWoman convicted of killing foster child has been released from jail
  3. Maine monument’s future in doubt after Trump orders reviewMaine monument’s future in doubt after Trump orders review
  4. Maine man sentenced to 9 years in jail following 9th OUI convictionMaine man sentenced to 9 years in jail following 9th OUI conviction
  5. FairPoint to phase out regulated landlines in 5 more Maine communitiesFairPoint to phase out regulated landlines in 5 more Maine communities

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs