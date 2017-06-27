Guest Seaker Michael Boardman: Sketching Alaska

Friday, July 14, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: L.L.Bean - Discovery Park, 95 Main Street, Freeport, Maine
In the summer of 2015, wildlife artist Michael Boardman was awarded
a unique artist residency in one of the most dynamic and wild landscapes
in the world—Glacier Bay, Alaska. This allowed him to connect with
wildlife biologists to study and sketch whales, birds and bears, and
capture the incredible biodiversity of Southeast Alaska. Come hear
stories of his experience, see photos and view his incredible artwork!
