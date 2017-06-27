Outdoors

Guest Seaker Michael Boardman: Sketching Alaska

Michael Boardman
Bill Yeo | BDN
By Bill Yeo
Posted June 27, 2017, at 11:55 a.m.

Friday, July 14, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: L.L.Bean - Discovery Park, 95 Main Street, Freeport, Maine

In the summer of 2015, wildlife artist Michael Boardman was awarded

a unique artist residency in one of the most dynamic and wild landscapes

in the world—Glacier Bay, Alaska. This allowed him to connect with

wildlife biologists to study and sketch whales, birds and bears, and

capture the incredible biodiversity of Southeast Alaska. Come hear

stories of his experience, see photos and view his incredible artwork!

